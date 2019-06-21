First part of coastal path project complete

Volunteers have completed the initial phase of repairs to a Mearns coastal path.

Work has been finished on the first section of the Johnshaven to St Cyrus Trail.

Mearns Coastal Trail Group said the stretch south of Johnshaven, from The Narrows to the Lime Kilns, was becoming dangerous to walkers, especially after heavy rain.

Local contractors were brought in to level out the path and resurface it.

New drains were installed from the field above, and a natural pond has been created to help reduce future erosion.

Volunteers helped to sow coastal wild flowers on the exposed soil and planted willow trees to stabilise the banks to attract wildlife.

The old road leading up to Cove Hill has been exposed again by clearing away mud and vegetation.

A statement from the group said: “We are now planning the next section of the path, which is at risk of being completely lost due to a combination of neglect, natural coastal erosion and storm damage.

“We have identified several priority areas which require urgent attention, and will be making further grant applications to improve them.”