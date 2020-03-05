Flybe: Moves to “backfill” Aberdeen routes

Talks are taking place to “backfill” routes from Aberdeen previously operated by Flybe.

It comes after the regional airline suddenly went into administration.

Flybe operated direct flights from Aberdeen to a number of domestic airports including Birmingham, Manchester, Heathrow and Belfast City.

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “The loss of Flybe is a devastating blow for the airline’s employees and the tens of thousands of passengers who relied on its routes.

“It unfortunately brings into stark focus the fragility of the UK’s domestic connectivity.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie is on Westminster’s all-party group concerning the aviation industry.

He said: “FlyBe is one of the UK’s largest operators.

“And its loss is really bad news for our regional airport, affecting more than a third of the routes.

“I was heartened when the UK Government stepped in during FlyBe’s initial difficulties. Those now seem insurmountable.

“Moving forward, I am in touch with the airport management and have offered assistance in tandem with the government, to find other options.

“I worry the loss of such a big player will have wide ramifications for commercial aviation.”