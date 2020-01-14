Flyover plans on display

The long-awaited Laurencekirk flyover plans have gone on public display.

Local people and road users had a chance to see the design for the “full diamond” grade-separated junction layout which carries the realigned A937 over the A90 at the south junction.

It also provides slip roads to and from the A90 dual carriageway for both northbound and southbound traffic.

The plans went on show to members of the public at the Dickson Memorial Hall in Laurencekirk last Friday.

They also include shared routes suitable for pedestrians and cyclists, from Laurencekirk over the A90 on the A937, as well as parallel to the A90 southbound side to the B9120.

Campaigners have welcomed the development, including Jill Fotheringham, who spearheaded the drive for a flyover over a number of years amid a series of fatalities and serious crashes on the notorious stretch of road.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson had encouraged as many people as possible to attend the exhibition to give their feedback on the junction plans.

He said: “We were able to publish draft orders for the scheme last month – a major milestone in delivering this much-needed upgrade for the North-east.

“The new grade-separated junction will improve safety and help reduce delays for all who cross or turn at the busy A90 junction to the south of the town.”

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, is calling for more clarity about flyover plan and the timetable for the project.

He said: “Life-saving improvements are finally coming to this dangerous stretch of the A90.

“Having fought for so long, local campaigners should feel proud of their victory.

“Conservative politicians have backed the campaign to make Laurencekirk south junction safer from the start.”

Mr Bowie added: “I talked to Amey and Transport Scotland at the public meeting and was pleased with their enthusiasm to get going.

“We now need more clarity about the Scottish Government’s plan and the timetable involved.”