Folk music festival draws large crowds

Crowds turned out in force for Stonehaven’s annual three-day folk festival.

Organisers estimate the popular event attracted more than 2500 music fans over the weekend.

There was plenty of entertainment for music fans over the weekend. Picture: David Flett

There was a varied programme of activities, many free, throughout the town from main stage concerts in the town hall to informal sessions and singarounds in the pubs and around the harbour.

Musically, a wide and diverse range of traditional and contemporary “folk” music and song was on offer featuring local and international artists.

There was also be a workshop programme using performers at the festival to share their skills and knowledge.

The festival, established in 1989, also featured fun events including the World Paper’n’Comb Championships on Saturday and the Aqua Ceilidh in the Open Air swimming pool on Sunday morning.

Treasurer Charlie West, a former chairman, described it as a “great weekend”.

He said: “The sun shone most of the time and the town was very busy.

“The concerts were very popular and the spontaneous sessions and singarounds were a big attraction.

“The workshop programme was particularly popular with most people booking online ahead of the event.

“The world Paper’n’Comb Championship was won by family entertainer Mr Boon, from New Zealand.”

He added: “The free concerts in the Market Square were well attended with standing room only in the sunshine.

“We sold over 1,000 tickets plus all the various unticketed events, concerts in the square, sessions, Lions bar. We estimate over 2,500 turned up.

“Overall a great weekend and a lovely relaxed atmosphere across the town.”

More international tickets were sold this year including to America, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Wales and Ireland.

In a special event for this year, the Falkland Traditional Music Festival took a year out and held the annual Bothy Ballad competition in Stonehaven.