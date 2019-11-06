From garden to playground - a boost for pupils

A Stonehaven school has benefited from additional learning space following the relocation of a large log cabin.

As part of the town’s flood protection scheme, the structure was removed from a property and transferred by road to Carronhill School.

The scheme involves some work at the boundaries of properties alongside the River Carron.

One of the logistical challenges for the project team was the removal of the log cabin from a garden in Dunnottar Avenue.

Following negotiations with the former owners, residents looked on as a 250-tonne crane lifted the cabin and loaded it for its short, but carefully managed, journey to Carronhill.

The school will now consider how best to use the cabin, which could be converted into a skills base for senior pupils.

Infrastructure services committee chair Councillor Peter Argyle said: “This is a very pleasing outcome for what was an essential but challenging part of the scheme.

“While it may have been easier to dismantle or dispose of the structure, the project team has gone the extra mile to ensure an ongoing and local use for the cabin.

“I’d like to thank the team for their hard work, and our contractors McLaughlin and Harvey, McIntosh Plant Hire and Global Port Services for their expertise in moving the cabin. I’m sure the pupils of Carronhill will enjoy this new resource.”

Councillor Gillian Owen, education and children’s services committee chair, said: “This is a wonderful outcome for Carronhill School and this high-quality space offers some great opportunities for staff and pupils alike.

“I look forward to seeing how the school decides to use the cabin and would like to thank the flood protection team for their hard work to make this possible.”

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee chair Councillor Wendy Agnew said: “It is great to see the local community getting some additional benefit from the flood protection scheme and the cabin should be a great resource for the school.

“This is a positive milestone in a scheme that will serve the Stonehaven community for years to come.”