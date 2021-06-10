Gardening group picks up gold award

The Portlethen team with their gold award

The group joined together at MaIns of Balquharn in November last year for a physically-distanced celebration of their nomination for the #sitca2020 ScotRail Adopt-a-Station of the Year Award – only to discover that they had taken the top prize!

The Adopt a Station programme is one of the most popular ways people volunteer with ScotRail.

Traditionally many stations were famous for their gardens – often crea ted and managed by local station staff to greet the travelling public. More recently local community volunteers across the country have become involved in undertaking work to improve their physical environment.

This work has included activities such as planters, station gardens, information boards and much more besides. Currently more than 270 ScotRail stations and 1200 volunteers are now part of Adopt a Station​.​

The adopters are as varied and unique as the stations and include individual volunteers, local community groups, charities schools, businesses and local organisations such as the NHS.

Commenting on their Facebook page, the group said: “Well done to everyone for their hard work and enthusiasm. The station looks great and is a credit to you all.”

A representative from ScotRail visited Portlethen Station last week where the award was handed over.