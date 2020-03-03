Gatwick campaign takes off

Campaigners seeking the return of Aberdeen to Gatwick flights have attracted more than 5000 signatures to an online petition.

The easyJet service was withdrawn a year ago with the budget airline blaming a reduction in demand on the route.

Immediately afterwards, Rachel May, from Chapelton, was supported by Val Fry, from Fetterangus, in starting a petition to re-establish the link.

They recently held an encouraging meeting with Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay to discuss the situation.

Rachel told the Leader: “He and the rest of his team are working hard behind the scenes and they have encouraged us to carry on with our campaign.

“The airlines are keeping an eye on it and are very aware that people are keen to have it back.”

She added: “It is a desperate situation in many ways as so many people are cut off from their family and friends now, particularly the elderly and large families.

“It is virtually impossible for people with limited mobility to travel into London and train and bus hop around.

“Travelling to Inverness, Edinburgh and Luton is just tedious, time-consuming and expensive.

“Everyone in the North-east will be affected by this eventually on a business and personal level, and travel and tourism brings vital revenue to our area.”

Rachel said that the growing campaign has the support of local MPs, MSPs, councillors and VisitAberdeenshire.