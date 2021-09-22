Grant scheme assists celebration of Doric

Frieda Morrison, chair of the Doric Board.

The Doric Board has just opened up the third annual awards to applications from projects which celebrate the region’s exceptional heritage of Doric language, music, ballad, song, story, history, lore – and the creativity of those who live and work in the area.

Once again, grants of up to £1000 will be made available to applicants who reside in the North East to assist in the funding of projects which comply with the Board’s objectives – the promotion of the language, traditions and culture of the North-east of Scotland.

The scheme is part of the founding aim of the Doric Board and was created with the support of the Scottish Government to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language.

The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language – NETAL) aims to be a powerful voice for social and economic regeneration, and a driver towards a national Scots language board.

Earlier this year, it also spearheaded the first annual Doric Phrase Week which used the power of online and social media technology to get the public on board and submit favourite phrases and anecdotes which were shared a sizeable, global audience.

Frieda Morrison, chair of the Doric Board, said: “The lengths our applicants went to in realising their projects this year and last year are a clear illustration of the unwavering support which exists for the language and culture.

“We hope that the launch of the 2022 New Year Awards will inspire applications which represent the wealth of pride and passion there is for Doric.

“We are excited to see the diverse range of projects which might benefit from our help.”

Applications should be emailed to The Doric Board by December 12.

Funds will then be made available to successful applicants in mid-January 2022.

