Hanover Court celebrations

Residents have enjoyed a celebration party to mark the 30th birthday of a sheltered housing complex in Inverbervie.

Together with staff they marked both Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association’s 40th anniversary and 30 years since Hanover Court opened to residents.

The tenants and staff members were treated to a special lunch and were entertained by local musician Ian Knight.

Lunch was provided by The Stables in Brechin, followed by delicious cake made by Sheila Moir, a local cake artist.

Tina Rogers, sheltered housing manager at Hanover Court, said: “The festivities were a great opportunity for everyone to come together for a double celebration marking 40 years of Hanover and 30 years since Hanover Court opened its doors.

“The residents had a great time.”

Hanover Court is made up of 23 cottages, all on one level.

The sheltered housing manager lives on site, on duty five days a week to offer help in an emergency and to look after the day-to-day administration of the development.

Over the last 40 years Hanover has been a leading provider of innovative care and housing to meet a range of needs, supporting residents to experience full and active lives.

The organisation intends to continue to lead the way in the future, utilising new technology and innovate methods of housing design and care delivery to adapt to a changing world, further improving the lives of residents while creating and supporting vibrant local communities.