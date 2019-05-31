Have your say on flood protection

Stonehaven residents are being urged to have a final say on proposed coastal flood protection options.

Aberdeenshire Council appointed Dougall Baillie Associates and JBA Consulting last year to carry out a flood survey of the town.

The ambitious project was approved by the Kincardine and Mearns area committee at a cost of £180,000.

After an almost year-long investigation, 21 initial plans were presented to the public in January, including raising or replacing the sea wall, altering the harbour, and extending existing structures at Cowie Water.

Now, after careful consideration of feedback from the local community, the 21 plans have been reduced to a shortlist of options to prevent more severe flooding incidents.

The public has been invited to give its views on the shortlisted proposals from the Stonehaven Coastal Flood Study on Thursday, June 13, at a public engagement event in the town.

It will be the last chance for people to provide comments on the proposals, before a preferred plan is presented to the Scottish Government for appraisal.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “I would encourage local residents to come along to hear about the shortlist of options and to ask any questions they may have about them.

“This is their final opportunity to have a say before a preferred option is selected.

“The beachfront and harbour are so important to residents and visitors to the town who love to walk the front and enjoy its amenities and, therefore, important to local businesses as well.

“It is important that we are forward-thinking about the increased risk of coastal flooding in the future but that we aim to meet that risk, as far as possible, in ways that are also right for the wider life of the town.”

Aberdeenshire Council has commenced work on a £16 million flood prevention scheme in Stonehaven, following severe flooding in 2009 and 2012.

The session at Stonehaven Town Hall next month will take place from 2pm to 8pm.