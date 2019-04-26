Hogmanay party could return to Stonehaven

Hogmanay revellers in Stonehaven could be enjoying a revived music extravaganza next year – if councillors approve the use of a town centre car-park.

Up until December 31, 2015, an open-air event was hosted in Market Square attracting hundreds of local people and visitors alike.

Historically it was free, but in later years became a paid-for ticket-only event.

It has not been held during the past three years, but a new organiser has now applied to Aberdeenshire Council for use of the car-park in 2020.

Next Tuesday, Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will debate whether to approve the car-park usage and to recover lost revenue.

In a report, infrastructure services director Stephen Archer says: “When the event closed off the car-park and started charging for entry, a report came before this committee to seek clarification as to whether it remained a valid use of a public resource.

“As the event provided more visitors and economic benefit to the town and was not strictly commercial, members were supportive of the request.”

Councillors will be asked whether they back this type of commercial event and whether the council recoups all of the costs incurred directly as a result of it taking place.

Mr Archer states: “The running of such an event in the past has clearly brought visitors to the town and creates significant economic activity.”

But he adds it will take the Market Square car park out of public use for at least three days at a busy time of year.

The council is proposing to charge the applicant a flat fee of £250 to cover loss of income in addition to any necessary temporary traffic regulation order for up to five days, which costs £389.