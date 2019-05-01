Hogmanay party returns to town

Stonehaven’s Hogmanay music festival is to make a comeback.

Councillors have approved the use of Market Square car park for the popular event, which drew huge crowds to the town centre.

Meeting on Tuesday, members of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee unanimously supported the move which will allow the commercial event to progress from 2020 onwards.

Up until December 31, 2015, an open-air event was hosted in Market Square attracting large numbers of local people and visitors.

Initially it was free, but in later years became a paid-for ticket-only event.

It has not been held during the past three years, but a new organiser applied to Aberdeenshire Council for use of the car park in 2020.

Despite recommendations from car parking officials to charge £250 to cover lost revenue over the three-day closure, committee chair Councillor Wendy Agnew’s suggestion that the local authority benefit a bit more financially and impose a £300 charge was supported.

Operators will also be expected to pay for any necessary temporary traffic regulation orders for up to five days, which costs £389.

Councillor Alison Evison requested that council officers also provide the committee in due course with more information on the traders’ exemption permit scheme which enables commercial activities to be held by traders in off-street car parks in specified towns.

Previous Hogmanay events in Market Square have attracted big names.

The gigs included Simple Minds, The Human League and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.