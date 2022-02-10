Hopes for new trees after damage to Stonehaven park

The trees were only planted at the park in December.

In December last year, 120 cherry blossom trees were planted in Stonehaven to celebrate links between the UK and Japan.

But around 20 of the Mineralwell Park trees were discovered snapped at the support just a month later.

Local MP Andrew Bowie had secured the original number of trees for the project, which were paid for by Japanese businesses and planted by children from Mill of Forest, Arduthie and Dunnottar primary schools, Stonehaven Sea Cadets and the local Horizon Group.

He has now applied to the British Japan Society’s Sakura Cherry Tree Project team for replacements in the hope the project can continue to blossom.

The trees are of three varieties, Beni-yutaka, Taihaku, and Somei-yoshino, which have been chosen for their variation in colour, timing, and historical significance.

Taihaku is a large, single white blossom variety, which became extinct in Japan but was reintroduced to its homeland by Briton Collingwood “Cherry” Ingram in 1932.

Commenting on the situation, Mr Bowie said: “It is of course disappointing that a sixth of the Stonehaven trees were snapped, so soon after they were planted by local schoolchildren and cadets.

“I am in contact with Lady Victoria Borwick of the organisers and hope to get positive news on replacements as quickly as possible.

"This project is planting 6,500 cherry blossom trees, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of admin and catch-up from planting that was paused by Covid.

“This is a project that celebrates international friendship and goodwill, and Mineralwell Park will be a living testament to that for generations to come.”

By planting thousands of sakura trees across the UK, Sakura Cherry Tree Project hopes to bring the UK-Japan relationship close to our communities. These trees are a strong symbol of friendship that can be supported and enjoyed by future generations.