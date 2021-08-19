How would you spend £1.8m in Stonehaven?

Suggestions include putting a roof on the town's open air swimming pool

Since the announcement earlier this year that the community will have a direct say on how £1.8million is spent, Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been working with local sports organisations to get their views.

A large number of ideas have now been proposed from sports groups and other members of the community and now the wider public is encouraged to give feedback on these and submit their own ideas ahead of a public vote on a final selection of options later in the year.

Proposals so far include ideas such as developing a covered outdoor space for multiple uses, installing floodlights at Glenury Park, creating a climbing wall and the expansion and improvement of facilities at Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

Overnight motorhome parking has been proposed, as well as a roof over the town’s open air swimming pool to allow it to open all year round and the provision of outdoor fitness equipment in open spaces.

The funding is from LLA’s Capital Budget which means it can only be spent on built facilities and physical infrastructure, delivering sport and leisure outcomes.

While some of the ideas put forward may not reach the voting stage, colleagues in relevant council services will be made aware of these suggestions to improve the local community to allow their possible inclusion in future planning.

The Participatory Budgeting approach is designed to maximise the resources available to meet the future needs and demands of the local community.

The objective is the delivery of high-quality sport and leisure venues which are accessible with a positive and welcoming environment, offering better opportunities for people to lead healthier, happier lives.