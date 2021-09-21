Hundreds of noisy neighbour complaints in Aberdeenshire during pandemic

The council recorded 280 noise complaints linked to neighbours between April 2020 and March this year.

That was 107 complaints for every 100,000 people.

The number of complaints rose from 200 the year before – a 40 per cent increase – as people across the area were confined to their homes for sustained periods of lockdown.

A Freedom of Information request submitted to hundreds of local authorities by Churchill Home Insurance found there were more than 368,000 complaints about noisy neighbours lodged to 267 councils across the UK in 2020-21, a 28 per cent rise from the previous year.

Steven Williams, from Churchill, said: "The pandemic has seen us confined to our homes which means we’ve probably all become very aware of noises around us.

"As we go into more of a ‘new normal’, many of us will carry on working from home, at least part of the time, so noisy neighbours will continue to be really disruptive.

“It may be the case that neighbours don’t realise they are being noisy, so the first step should always be speaking to them and explaining the problem.

"If that doesn’t work and they carry on, then keep a record of the type of noise and time of day and speak to your local council about raising a potential noise complaint.”

Noise from neighbours is a common source of disturbance.

The most frequent complaints are about loud music or TV, shouting, banging doors and DIY activities.

You could be disturbed for the following reasons:

The neighbours are behaving unreasonably The neighbours are behaving normally, but sound insulation in your home is not good enough to cut out the sounds of normal everyday living The sensitivity of people to different types of noise varies – sounds that some enjoy may annoy others.