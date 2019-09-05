Inga all set for her Dunnottar fundraiser

A Stonehaven schoolgirl is undertaking a sponsored step climb at Dunnottar Castle this weekend.

Inga Prior, 12, is raising money for a Girlguiding trip to the Netherlands next month.

The Mackie Academy pupil will climb 160 steps at the castle - 12 times down and back.

She hopes to total nearly 4000 stairs during her climb on Saturday.

Inga is a member of 3rd Stonehaven Guides and Girlguiding Scotland’s International Community Experience (ICE) project requires Guides to raise the money needed for the cost of a foreign trip.

Additional funds will go towards Super Sam’s Fund in support of the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Stonehaven youngster Sam Dorrance, who passed away in 2016 aged five.

She said: “I am very excited about going to the Netherlands. ICE has been an amazing experience so far, and I feel very lucky to have been a participant this year.

“I really hope to raise extra money from my challenge as it will be going to Super Sam’s Fund.”

Donations can be made to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ingapriorice.