Inspection praise for day care service

Staff at a North-east day service for older people have been described as “marvellous, kind and caring” by residents.

The local authority-run Aberdeenshire Day Services, which operates across 10 different sites, was visited by the Care Inspectorate on May 2.

In their findings, inspectors rated both quality of care and support and quality of environment as ‘very good’.

While also speaking directly with staff and residents, inspectors sent out 50 questionnaires to those using the service and to staff, with a total of 13 being returned.

Inspectors noted that everyone responding indicated that, overall, they were ‘very happy’ or ‘happy’ with the quality of care they received.

They also spoke directly with service users and observed staff interactions with people who could not tell them about their experiences.

“These interactions were very good and people seemed very comfortable with staff and in their surroundings.

“Everyone we spoke with expressed very high levels of satisfaction with the service provided.”

One resident commented: “It’s so very homely here. I get company here. The staff are marvellous, so kind and caring.”