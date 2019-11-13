It’s Brighter times for Bervie

Local volunteers have been presented with a leading environmental award.

Brighter Bervie received the It’s Your Neighbourhood accolade from the environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The award celebrates efforts to clean up the community.

Brighter Bervie representatives Tom Campbell and Mary Finch accepted the honour at a recent ceremony in Stirling.

More than 160 groups were recognised for their commitment to improving their local neighbourhood.

Community initiatives, from improving access to allotments, to implementing school wildlife clubs or adopting areas of derelict land, were all recognised at the event.

This year, 175 projects were supported by the It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative - 163 were presented with a certificate and 45 received a Certificate of Distinction.

The It’s Your Neighbourhood initiative is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society.

It is a non-competitive project that places particular emphasis on community participation.

Katie Murray, the charity’s communities and place manager, said: “Every It’s Your Neighbourhood participant deserves this recognition for their hard work and determination to improve their own community.

“By volunteering their own time the 2019 groups have managed to support hundreds of environmental initiatives across Scotland.”