Jean’s 90th goes with a swing

It was a 90th birthday to remember recently for Stonehaven woman Jean Blunt.

Jean is a regular at a Gentle Exercise Class held at the town’s Invercarron Resource Centre on Thursday mornings.

When friends found out that it was going to be her 90th last Thursday and that it fell on an exercise day, they decided to throw a special tea party for her.

The class was put through its paces first - to make room for all the coffee, cakes and fine bakes that were on offer later.

Everyone pitched in to make it a special occasion.

The room was decked in balloons and banners, tables were set, a variety of fine bakes were made by class member Margaret Curnow, and there were presentations.

Jean’s neighbours came along to join in the party and members of other groups enjoying activities at the centre also popped in to present her with cards and flowers.

Class instructor Sheila Lanning told the Leader it was a great day.

She said: “Jean herself wanted to be able to celebrate with her ‘exercise friends’.

“She is not one to choose the limelight, but she thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and smiled the whole morning.”

Sheila added: “I think she was rather taken aback that so many folk wanted to celebrate with her.

“Jean was delighted that her neighbours and friends, who do not attend the class, wanted to come along especially to join with her and her exercise chums for her tea party.”