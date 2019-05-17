Landmark lit up for RNLI ‘yellow alert’

Stonehaven’s war memorial was bathed in yellow to mark the start of the RNLI’s Mayday campaign.

Landmarks across Scotland were lit up in the same colour to raise awareness of the lifesaving work of volunteers.

With the help of Stonehaven Town Partnership and some volunteers, the memorial glowed yellow for the evening.

The RNLI is hoping the ‘yellow alert’ will inspire people to become involved with the charity, supported entirely by public donations, and help to save lives.

The public is being asked to organise an event during May to help fund the iconic yellow kit worn by lifeboat crew volunteers up and down the country.

The RNLI aims to raise £700,000. All crew are issued with their own kit – one pair of yellow steel-toe wellies costs £55.

Stonehaven RNLI community fundraising branch chair Karen Smith said: “During May we’re asking people in our community and across the country to do their bit to help fund our volunteer crews’ lifesaving kit.”

An open day was held at the local lifeboat station on Sunday.