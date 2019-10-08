Launch of Doric grants scheme

A new grant scheme to promote the Doric heritage of the North-east is calling for its first round of applications.

The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language - NETAL) has been created to energise public appreciation of the region’s exceptional heritage of Doric language, music, ballad, song, story, history, lore, and the creativity of those who live and work in the area.

The move represents a coming together of a small group of like-minded people with the main aim - through advocacy, campaigning, education, events and funding – of enhancing linguistic and cultural confidence in the area.

The Doric Board aims to be a powerful voice for social and economic regeneration, and a driver towards a national Scots language board.

It wants to create and support a sustainable, dynamic future for the language which is respected across the region in the context of a diverse and open society.

As part of its founding priority, the group is now offering grants of up to £1000 to applicants who live in the North-east to assist in the funding of projects which comply with the board’s objectives - the promotion of the language, traditions and culture.

In exceptional cases, a grant in excess of the stated limit of £1000 may be considered, and all funding must be used for the carrying out of the project detailed in the application.

Applicants must reside in the North-east.

Commenting on the announcement, Doric Board chair Frieda Morrison described it as an exciting new project.

She said it had been planned for some time and they were looking forward to hearing about new ideas from the North-east.

Applications should be made by December 12.