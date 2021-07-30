Laurencekirk Home residents enjoy sports day

Residents were given the chance to take part in a host of sporting activities.

The day was organised by Activities Coordinators Ellen Francis and Shona Reid together with Maintenance Manager, Anthony Hartley to provide residents opportunities to socialise and have fun.

Residents took part in a host of events including traditional egg and spoon races, wheelchair races, scoring goals with bean bags and hoops, not forgetting the beach basketball.

Ellen Francis, Activities Coordinator at Burnside Care Home said: “We had such a wonderful day, and the residents and staff thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"It has been a difficult year for many of our residents and we wanted to create a day where we can all be together, be active, laugh and chat.”

A range of delicious treats were served during the day, prepared by the home’s chef Robert Blackburn and included homemade cakes, ice cream and cocktails.

The home’s specialist nurse, Aileen Borbon said: "Keeping active is important at every age.

"The benefits for older people include better cognitive function, reduced cardiovascular risk, a greater ability to carry out daily living activities, improved mood and better strength and stability.

"Events such as the sports day encourage residents to be active and have fun.”

Residents who didn’t wish to participate still enjoyed the day by supporting the competitors and enjoyed the cheerful atmosphere.

Marion Gordon, home manager said: “The day was a huge success.

"We’ve worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to keep residents entertained and well cared throughout the pandemic. To be able to come together has been wonderful for us all.

"I would like to say thank you to the team who have done a fantastic job organising the day, and to all the residents for taking part so keenly.”

One resident remarked: “I loved it, the staff did a marvellous job to get the day organised, and we all had so much fun.”

Burnside Care Home in Laurencekirk offers residential care, nursing, and dementia care plus, respite and convalescent care.

The care home has a particular expertise in assisting residents with specific medical needs with a team of highly skilled registered nurses.

Burnside Care Home is operated by Anavo Group, which was launched in 2020 by Tom Brookes, Jamie Braganza and Ed Moore. The aim of Anavo is to build care communities where everyone can thrive and be the best they can be.