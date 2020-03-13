Laurencekirk houses get green light

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee has supported new housing in Laurencekirk.

Planning permission in principle was sought for 10 homes at Beattie Lodge.

All will be detached and made up of 3, 4 and 2/3 bed affordable properties. The proposal had been amended to 10 homes from 11.

Prior to the plan being amended an objection was received from Mearns Community Council.

It raised concerns about the “density” of houses on the site and the narrow lane leading to the site resulting in cars parking on the High Street.

The community council did not send an updated response before the meeting.

The application also received 14 representations, all objections, from local residents.

Concerns were raised about road safety, capacity of the local primary school, impact on the health centre, and loss of prime agricultural land.

Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended that the application be delegated to the head of planning and environment service for approval.

At the meeting Councillor George Carr said: “I support this going forward. There has been problems with flooding on Garvock Street due to this field so this would be a step forward to solve this problem. It’s a win.”

Councillor Carr was seconded by Councillor Jeff Hutchison and the decision to agree the delegated grant was approved by the committee.