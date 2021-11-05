'Light the North' lighthouse auction raises £324,200 for Clan Cancer Support

Fiona Fernie is delighted the lighthouse auction raised so much money for Clan Cancer Support.

Clan , in partnership with Wild in Art, shone a light across the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland with ‘Light the North’ the lighthouse trail, which ran from August to mid-October.

This was the latest art sculpture trail in Scotland, and the largest displayed in the North-east, to inspire artists, schools and the public from across the country while raising fund for Clan Cancer Support.

The sculpture trail drew people to explore the surrounding communities to see fifty 2.5m tall lighthouses, which were designed by some of the UK’s most talented artists. The event was made more special as the trail was present in each of the areas that Clan Cancer Support operates.

Lighthouse sculptures as part of 'Light the North' were placed right across the north of Scotland.

All 50 large designed lighthouse sculptures, eight small designed lighthouses, two small and two large blank lighthouses took centre stage and were sold in the grand finale in Inverurie, kindly supported by the ANM Group.

The highest bid of the evening went to Lot 38 – ‘Riding Out The Storm’ sculpture, created by artist Rachel Davies and sponsored by BP.

The lighthouse raised £13,500 and was purchased by the Portsoy 75 Club who raised the funds via a crowdfunder to ensure the sculpture returned to Portsoy, where it spent the 10 weeks of the trail.

Fiona Fernie, Clan's Project Director for Light the North, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who generously placed their bids last night to be in with the chance of owning one of these incredible sculptures. We had a figure in mind, but this has surpassed that.

The lighthouses proved to be a great tourist attraction, with many visitors following the trail.

“The auction finale was the culmination of two years of hard work on this project with the curve ball of Covid-19 thrown in. It may have taken longer than anticipated to bring the lighthouse trail to the North-east, but I think we can all agree it was worth the wait. To see how people took the trail to their hearts and the resulting funds it has raised is something that the Clan team will not forget and are very grateful for.”

Fiona added: “Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment. Clan has helped people live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis for over 38 years, but we need the support of projects and events such as ‘Light the North’ to continue being here for them and to support even more people which is exactly what the incredible funds raised last night will do.

"We want to take this final opportunity to thank everyone involved in making the trail, the farewell weekend and the auction possible – from the Wild in Art team, artists, sponsors, media partners, schools and businesses to our incredible volunteers, the team at Clan and, of course, the general public.

"These vital funds will help people live with and beyond their or their loved one's cancer diagnosis and improve the quality of life for all those who turn to us for support.”