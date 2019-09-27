Linda’s fundraising boost for charity

The widow of a North-east MSP, who revealed she is battling cancer, has raised more than £2000 for a support charity.

Linda Johnstone has been diagnosed with myeloma, a rare and incurable blood cancer which originates in the bone marrow.

Her husband Alex, a Scottish Conservative MSP, passed away from cancer in 2016 aged 55.

Mrs Johnstone recently had her head shaved at a fundraising event in aid of Myeloma UK, held in Stonehaven’s Belvedere Hotel.

She was diagnosed with the condition following tests after suffering a range of ‘aches and pains’.

Mrs Johnstone, who lives in Stonehaven, also has another type of blood cancer called amyloidosis – a rare, serious condition caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues.

She underwent chemotherapy over the summer, but now faces a stem cell transplant after having her own immature stem cells harvested over a three-day period in August.

Mrs Johnstone said: “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have contributed to Myeloma UK.

“At this point more than £2000 has been collected on the JustGiving page, by donation or through the sales of the raffle – which was drawn on head shave night.

“I’m indebted to the local Stonehaven businesses who contributed prizes for the raffle.”

She added: “I’m about to begin the next stage of my treatment with the stem cell transplant which I am confident will see me in to remission.

“Myeloma is incurable, but treatable and can be managed. I hope by doing the head shave, awareness has been raised of this ‘hidden blood cancer’.”

Earlier this year, Mrs Johnstone had a bench installed at Glenbervie Cemetery in memory of her husband.