Lions Club’s 40th birthday

Stonehaven and District Lions Club celebrated a landmark occasion last Friday.

Members gathered at Molly’s Cafe Bar to mark the organisation’s 40th anniversary.

They reflected on four decades of supporting the local community on a night of good food, fine company and many laughs and memories.

Lions’ president Julie Lindeman said: “It’s a great honour to be club president in this the 40th year and we look forward to continuing doing what we do for another 40 years.

“We remember those Lions sadly no longer with us and we give thanks for them and for all the other founding members of our club and those who have given many years’ service to our town.

“Without them we wouldn’t be here today doing what we do.”

The Lions are a group who get together to give a helping hand to those who are less fortunate than themselves and to generally put something back into the community.

They also involve partners and families in various aspects of club activities, especially on the fundraising and social side.

Over the years the Lions have organised major local events including Stonehaven Feein’ Market, the Folk Festival Sessions Bar at the Yacht Club, and, along with local service organisations, Stonehaven Harbour Festival.

Everyone is welcome to attend club meetings on the first Monday of the month at Legion Scotland in Stonehaven at 8pm.