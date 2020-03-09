Local route to close for roadworks

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads service will be carrying out drainage and kerb work leading to the closure of the Muchalls to Cookney road.

The C25K will shut for five days, beginning on Monday, March 9.

After the weekend, the road will close again while patching work takes place, from Monday, March 16, for five days.

Site notices will be put up in due course indicating the temporary restriction to traffic and the alternative route.

Emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained and vehicular access to affected properties whenever possible.