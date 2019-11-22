Malcolm’s Way all set for a finale

A Stonehaven community that has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes is getting ready for its last fundraising Christmas spectacular.

Since 2012, Malcolm’s Way residents have raised more than £70,000 for charity with breathtaking festive displays.

“Team Malcolm’s Way” will retire after this year, following an event that will support the three local primary schools – Dunnottar, Arduthie and Mill O’ Forest. The December switch-on will be announced shortly.

Patricia Bruce, organiser of the annual display, told the Leader a number of factors, including hidden costs and commitment and time involved, had led to the decision to make this year’s winter wonderland the last one.

She explained: “Eight years ago I never thought we’d have grown that much. Since then so much has changed, not only in my life but also among our neighbours.

“It’s definitely been an amazing journey and as a community we should be very proud of what we have achieved.

“The support received is so appreciated and I couldn’t have done it on my own.”

Patricia added: “This event has never been a one-person job, although I am the organiser.

“It was the help and support that kept me going for these five years without my late husband Tom. The community spirit and friendship has been incredible throughout.”

Patricia added that she would love to see another street doing the same.

North East Region MSP Liam Kerr has been a frequent visitor and credited the work of residents over the last few years, led by Patricia.

Mr Kerr said: “The festive spirit starts early in some parts of Stonehaven and I’m a big fan of the colourful displays up and down the street.

“It’s become a real attraction for people across town to come and see – and hopefully give to a good cause.

“I’m sad that Patricia and her team are going to take a step back after this year, but they deserve the rest after the incredible efforts of the past eight years.

“It would be great to see another area pick up the baton and show what can be done with a little neighbourly co-operation.”

Previous years have seen entertainment on offer, and beneficiaries of Malcolm’s Way fundraising have included Friends of Anchor, Cash for Kids, Roxburghe House, Clic Sargent and Sunrise Partnership.