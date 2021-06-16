MBE for Morna

Morna says she’s lucky to have been awarded the honour for something she loves doing.

Morna, who lives near Fordoun, has been the National Secretary of the Scottish Community Drama Association for many years.

The Association supports community drama all over Scotland through their annual One Act Festivals.

When Covid stopped last year’s festivals, they kept busy with online monologue and playwriting competitions.

They also run workshops throughout Scotland for budding actors and directors.

Morna has been involved in amateur drama all her life, catching the bug from her father who directed plays in a church drama group in Monifieth.

She went on to join the Dundee School of Drama at 16.

This introduced her to the Scottish Community Drama Association as she performed in their One Act Festivals, which started a lifelong connection with the Association.

She has held many positions within the organisation for over 50 years, locally and nationally, becoming their National

Chairman and now currently their National Secretary assisting in organising Festivals throughout Scotland.

Morna feels community drama is very important especially for the young.

It helps shy or quiet youngsters work as a group and gain confidence which helps them throughout their life.

Drama is a rewarding activity for everyone and one of the few where people can participate at any age, from 4 to 94.

She said: “‘I was very surprised to be awarded this honour. I have been very lucky being involved with the SCDA and being awarded the MBE for doing something I have loved all my life is very special.”

Meanwhile, also honoured was well-known North-east musician Paul Anderson who received an MBE for services to the Scottish Fiddle Tradition and to charity.