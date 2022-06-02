MBE for VSA’S chief executive in Queen's Birthday Honours

Dr Simpson, who took up his post in 2004, said he was shocked and humbled by his recognition from Queen Elizabeth II, who is also the charity’s Patron.

Stonehaven’s Dr Kenneth Simpson was made a Member of the British Empire for his services to people with disabilities in the North East of Scotland.

Dr. Simpson previously worked at Guide Dogs before becoming Chief Executive at VSA.

Over his career and in his personal time in a voluntary capacity, Dr. Simpson has held various appointments on groups to influence and change local and national policy to help shape better outcomes for vulnerable people.

The honour has also recognised Dr. Simpson for his leadership of social care charity VSA, during the coronavirus pandemic.

VSA– which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2020 – helped protect the health and well-being of hundreds of vulnerable children and adults under Dr. Simpson’s leadership.

The charity spent an extra £2 million in providing extra staff cover, increased PPE and other essential supplies to ensure everyone remained safe.

Dr Simpson, who took up his post in 2004, said he was shocked and humbled by his recognition from Queen Elizabeth II, who is also the charity’s Patron.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed when I received the letter of my award – it was a complete surprise.

I’m delighted, of course, and honoured to have been nominated and awarded the MBE, but it’s as much an award for all my colleagues – both past and present – as it is for me.”