Mearns caravan park extension approved

Plans to extend a Mearns caravan park have been given the go-ahead by local councillors.

The proposal for Cloak Caravan Park, near Catterline, was approved by Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee.

The extension will create an additional 17 caravan stances with parking space for two cars at each stance. There are 46 caravans on site.

The plans attracted 10 representations - five in support and remainder raised objections.

Opponents argued it would increase noise and traffic in the area and create a health and safety risk to pedestrians and village residents due to increased visitors.

Those in favour believed the move would support local business and increase tourism.

Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar Community Council also objected.

Councillors were given reassurance that the caravan park would be used solely for holiday accommodation after concerns were raised over the park potentially being used for long-term lets.

Councillor George Carr highlighted fears regarding flood risk on site, the safety of surrounding roads and the impact the development would have on wildlife in the area.

He also suggested moving the plans to a delegated grant to ensure any problems were taken into consideration. However, council planners said they were “content” with both the report issued and the recommendation to grant.