Mearns choir gets funding boost

The Mearns and Deveron Singers Joint Choir will use their grant to purchase a projector and screen

The Dementia Inclusive Singing Network small grants range between £300 and £2000 and allow singing groups and choirs to purchase equipment, secure spaces or run activities that allow dementia inclusive singing to continue safely and successfully despite Covid restrictions.

Many of the grants are for equipment to allow paperless sharing of music and lyrics.

One grant is to fund a new inclusive singing group in Shetland, while one Edinburgh-based group is purchasing hot water bottles so its singers can continue practising outside in the cold weather.

The Mearns and Deveron Singers Joint Choir will use their grant to purchase a projector and screen in order to go paperless with lyrics.

Funding has also been awarded to Aberdeen Musical Memories Singing Group which will use its cash for new venue costs and to purchase a laptop.

Commenting on the grants, Dementia Inclusive Singing Network Manager, Kirsty Walker, said: “We know that singing is good for you and group singing is even better.

"All across Scotland there are choirs and groups who find immeasurable joy from singing together, and who enjoy the friendships and connections that come from taking part in this shared activity.

“The Dementia Inclusive Singing Network provides support for singing groups which have a focus on supporting people who are living with dementia, and for community choirs which include people with dementia among their members.

" We connect people up with their local groups, and we work with song leaders and conductors to help provide opportunities that are enjoyable and meaningful for people with dementia and their carers.