Mearns councillor calls for greater urgency on power cuts

Councillor Leigh Wilson said the situation was "totally unacceptable”

Alba Party Local Government Convener, Councillor Leigh Wilson, said five nights into the emergency – following the arrival of Storm Arwen on Friday night – and at least 17,000 homes wee still without power across the country, but mainly in Aberdeenshire.

"This is totally unacceptable in a modern society and in this weather it is little wonder that people feel both frustrated and abandoned,” he said.

"No-one doubts the severity of storm Arwen or the efforts of the power engineers to re-connect, but the official response at national and company level lacks the required urgency.”

All Aberdeenshire schools remained closed on Tuesday as the north-east gets to grip with the severity of the latest storm, while communities have rallied together across Aberdeenshire to provide food and heat for those most badly affected.

Meanwhile, rest centres operated by Aberdeenshire Council were open in Banff, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Ellon, Inverurie, Westhill, Portlethen, Huntly and Turriff.

Councillor Wilson, claiming the Scottish Government were out of touch with rural Scotland, continued: “Cut-offs for this time or this scale are a national emergency and should be treated as such.

"The response from the Scottish Government, who have even failed to convene their Resilience Committee, is totally inadequate.

"It shows contempt and neglect for rural Scotland.

"With the real expectation of more climate events in the years to come, once this emergency is over both Government and power companies need to come together to improve their contingency response.

"People deserve better. Aberdeenshire deserves better.”

Aberdeenshire Council provided a helpline for those struggling following Friday’s storm. The helpline 0808 1963 384 will be operating from 8am to 8pm to provide assistance for residents. Service points will also continue to provide assistance to communities.