Mearns defibrillator group in training

Fordoun Defibrillator Group held a successful first training session for the community in the Memorial Hall on Saturday.

It comes after the installation of a public access defibrillator at the building in August.

As a result of the drop-in training, the village now has 17 people, young and old, who are trained in defibrillator and CPR use.

The group also raised £125 on the day through donations and a bottle stall and is preparing to introduce a second piece of life-saving equipment at Redmyre Primary School.

Chairperson Wayne Evans and wife Amanda, who is secretary, praised the support for the defibrillator initiative from local residents, North Angus and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon and businesses in the area.

He said: “This was a decision Amanda and I took in March after the sudden passing of a good friend in February and also during the closure of two road bridges in the village, which highlighted the delay in response times of the emergency services.

“Along with the great support of the British Heart Foundation and a grant from Aberdeenshire Council’s Top-up Fund, this enabled us to purchase and install the first defibrillator in such a short period of time.”

Wayne added: “We can also announce that we have successfully received funding from the Auquhirie Windfarm Community Fund.

“This, along with our fundraising efforts, means we are now in a position to purchase our second defibrillator.

“We will now be liaising with Aberdeenshire Council and the Scottish Ambulance Service in order to install this defibrillator at the school.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported this cause and who, we hope, will continue to support us as we strive to install at least one more defibrillator at another key location in the wider area of Fordoun next year.”