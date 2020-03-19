Mearns events cancelled due to virus

Coronavirus is beginning to have an impact on day-to-day activities in the Mearns.

The health emergency has led to events being cancelled or postponed, with others set follow in the coming days.

Many groups and organisations in the local area have called off forthcoming events, meetings and fundraisers amid growing concern over the spread of the virus.

Some national charities have also prepared advice for those affected.

Age Scotland is encouraging people to look out for older friends, neighbours and relatives who may be staying home and self-isolating due to concerns over Covid-19.

Older people are more likely to be affected by the virus, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

Some members of vulnerable groups are also choosing to limit their social contacts while many regular events and meetings have been cancelled.

Age Scotland is recommending that everyone follow NHS guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Scottish SPCA has announced a raft of measures to protect the charity from the spread of the outbreak.

From yesterday (Wednesday), the organisation announced that its nine rehoming centres, including Drumoak in Lower Deeside, will be closed to the public unless there is a pre-arranged appointment.

And all fitness suites operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) closed to the public indefinitely from 6pm on Tuesday.

Lets of school space, public halls and community centres in the evening after 6pm will also be cancelled.

This will allow after school clubs to continue to run while schools remain open.

A Covid-19 community help group has been formed in Portlethen.

A Facebook group has attracted hundreds of members since Saturday.

NHS Grampian has announced restricted visiting times at its hospitals.

They are 3pm-4pm and 7pm-8pm at all hospitals and inpatient wards, except Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and other maternity units where visiting is curtailed to immediate partner only.