Mearns food manufacturer visited by Business Minister

Scotland’s Business Minister visited one of the country’s leading food manufacturers on a fact-finding mission to the Mearns.

Jamie Hepburn was welcomed to Macphie’s Glenbervie headquarters by its chairman Alastair Macphie, as part of a trip to the North-east on Friday.

Accompanied by local MSP and Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment, Mairi Gougeon, the Holyrood delegation was told about the company’s economic and environmental plans.

As well as a tour of one of the manufacturing facilities, the politicians discussed issues such as growth in global markets, apprenticeships and developments in food technology.

Mr Macphie said: “As a food manufacturer, Macphie welcomes the Scottish Government’s acknowledgement that manufacturing is a key contributor to the country’s inclusive economic growth ambitions.

“We are constantly looking to advance our research, develop new products, improve productivity and upskill our workforce.

“We are delighted with this opportunity to talk about these subjects, including our significant investment in developing plant-based products.

“Using food technology to develop more sustainable products will help reduce the pressure on the world’s natural resources and is an integral part of the company’s ethos.”

Ms Gougeon was also particularly interested in the business’s ongoing work in preserving its natural environment.

Mr MacPhie added: “Macphie is committed to acting as a force for good in the business world.

“We were the first company in the UK to use an industrial biomass plant to generate power to produce food.

“At the moment, all the electricity used on our Glenbervie site is sourced from renewable sources – the majority from our on-site wind turbines - and the company is continuously working to improve its environmental sustainability.”