Mearns maritime heritage in spotlight

New research has shed light on the maritime history of Angus and the Mearns in the 1700s.

It centres around two local fishermen who wanted to leave the village of Auchmithie and settle in nearby Arbroath.

The Earl of North Esk decided that the men were “his property” and took his case to the Privy Council, who upheld his claim.

This also meant that if a new owner took over the estate, fishermen, colliers or salters, would transfer to the new owner.

It was not until the late 1700s that the outdated feudal system was abolished by an Act of Parliament, which although passed in the mid-1700s, did not take effect until later.

The research was highlighted at the most recent of regular business breakfasts at Lathallan.

It was carried out by retired North-east sheriff Douglas Cusine, of Stonehaven.

He investigated the legal, sociological, and feudal issues, with a new and objective view of feudal and tithe customs, which adds new information and understanding about North-east fishing communities.

Dave Ramsay, of Mearns Heritage Services, gave a talk on local maritime heritage.

He said later: “This is a major contribution to our maritime heritage and knowledge, and adds to our understanding of the hardships faced by fishing communities.

“It is of particular importance to maritime museums, heritage enthusiasts, schools and maritime heritage groups.”