Mearns minibus campaign nears target

A campaign to provide a new community minibus in the Mearns is showing significant progress.

Mearns Minibus Link (MML) was formed to raise money to replace the former vehicle, which was scrapped due to costly repair bills.

The group set a target of £43,000 to buy a minibus and to have enough resources to start operating a service.

It has just announced that a total of £36,000 has so far been committed to the campaign.

Applications were submitted to numerous funding bodies and some have been successful.

Contact was made with local groups and companies for support and this has received a positive response.

To raise awareness of the initiative, a coffee morning was held in October and an accordion concert in November, both of which gave the campaign a financial boost.

Since then, further contributions have come from GSK Montrose, Macphie of Glenbervie, Laurencekirk Thursday Scottish Country Dance Group, Scotmid (Laurencekirk), along with other small donations.

MML spokesman Allan Smith said: “As we start a New Year, the campaign will continue to raise the funds required to supply a minibus for use by the community groups in the Mearns area.

“The Management Committee wish to thank all of the individuals, groups, and companies who have supported us in the last few years, and we hope to source the balance of funds in the next few months to allow us to have our minibus soon.”