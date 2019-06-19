Mearns road reopens after bridge height sign damaged

A height restriction sign knocked off a low railway bridge in the Mearns has been replaced, allowing the minor road running below it to reopen.

It is thought the sign, on the Lower Powburn Bridge, was struck by a vehicle using the C-class road from Fordoun and Auchenblae to the A90 last Thursday.

Motorists have been using the minor road to avoid the official local diversion necessary due to the demolition of Abbeyton Bridge and the temporary closure of the Fordoun Rail Bridge.

Aberdeenshire Council engineers worked in partnership with Network Rail to reinstate the sign, while also checking the bridge, which is owned by the rail company, for damage caused by the collision.