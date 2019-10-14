Mearns Scouts’ fundraising boost

Laurencekirk Scout Group recently held its second soup and pudding event and raised £408, plus gift aid.

Four cub leaders and 15 cubs helped with serving.

Group vice-chair Catherine Houston said: “There was a real buzz and it was a really positive event.”

The Scouts want to raise £30,000 towards hut renovations.

Another soup and pudding event will be held on the first Saturday of November.

The group is also planning a beetle drive next month and has other ideas in the pipeline for early next year.