Mearns student praises “positive” college experience

A Mearns student has recently graduated with an HNC in Social Services at North East Scotland College (NESCol).

Anna Hutchison, 21, who was brought up near Laurencekirk, is now heading to the University of Abertay to continue working towards her ambition of becoming a psychologist for young people and their families.

The former Mearns Academy pupil said: “I chose to study at NESCol because it is an enriching learning environment which supports its students to pursue the subject they love and to go further in their studies.”

Anna had a hugely positive experience at the college’s Aberdeen City Campus.

She said, “I enjoyed being a student at NESCol because, for the first time in my life, I had people that believed in me and I am one step closer to a dream that I never thought was going to happen for me.

“No matter what, the staff are there for you and even when you are struggling they make you feel like you can do anything you want to do.”

A highlight of her studies was the friendships she built with her fellow students.

She said, “I made some life-long friendships during my year at NESCol. It is great to have met like-minded people who genuinely care for me and my future.”

Anna is looking forward to starting her next challenge at the University of Abertay.

She added: “I’m excited to start a BSc in Psychology and, because of my time at NESCol, I really believe I can do it.

“I would recommend NESCol to anyone thinking about returning to education.”