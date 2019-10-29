Mearns village gets broadband boost

A Mearns village is now receiving superfast broadband for the first time.

The community of Luthermuir experienced slow internet speeds for years, with 2mbps connections lagging behind gigabit fibre in Aberdeen.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie intervened and lobbied and arranging meetings with the broadband agencies Openreach and Digital Scotland, centred around a public meeting he held in the summer of last year.

Luthermuir residents are celebrating because speeds in many properties are now as high as 36mbps.

Mr Bowie has now written to Digital Scotland asking for that standard to be rolled out across rural parts of Aberdeenshire, which he says are being failed in the data stakes.

The Scottish Conservative said: “People in Luthermuir are representative of large swathes of Aberdeenshire who have had to wait years for fast broadband.

“I was glad to help local campaigners get what they needed but I’d like Digital Scotland to be speed up the pace of fibre rollout.

“The Scottish Government promised 100% of homes would be covered by 2021.

“But so far, only £28.2 million has been spent of the £600 million they promised for the project.”