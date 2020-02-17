Mearns windfarm fund set to open for applications

The St John’s Hill Windfarm Community Fund will open for applications on March 1, following a short delay.

Applications can be made by not-for-profit groups and organisations in the Arbuthnott, and Catterline, Kinneff and Dunnottar Community Council areas.

The energy company REV has established a community fund which will see £15,636 available to support local projects each year during the windfarm’s lifetime.

The fund, administered by Kincardineshire Development Partnership, is open from March 1 until May 31.

A decision-making panel, along with a representative of KDP, will meet around June to consider applications.

Application forms and guidelines are available from the KDP office in Stonehaven.