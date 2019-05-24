MP’s “privilege” to serve Prime Minister

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has given his reaction to the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Mr Bowie has been parliamentary private secretary to Theresa May, who will stand down on June 7.

He said: “When I got elected, I could never have imagined being parliamentary private secretary to the Prime Minister.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve such a dedicated, loyal, patriotic and thoroughly decent woman.

“We saw again today why we have been so lucky to have her as leader of our party and country.”

In an emotional statement in Downing Street, Mrs May said it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to deliver Brexit.

The Conservative leadership race is officially due to begin on the week starting June 10.