Multi-agency response to Storm Arwen continues

Many people across the north east are still without power due to the damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Anyone without power can refer to Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) for updates on power cuts and the welfare support available.

Visit www.ssen.co.uk/Home/ for further information.

The Aberdeenshire Council assistance centre remains open, between 8am and 8pm, to provide help to residents.

They are contactable on 0808 1963 384 and information about rest and welfare centres is also available on their website at online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “The damage caused by Storm Arwen has been unprecedented and has required significant repairs to be undertaken across the power, water and communications networks.

“The Strategic Local Resilience Partnership has met almost 20 times since last Friday, in preparation for and in response to the weather.

The partnership involves local authorities, health and social care partnerships, emergency services, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, NHS, Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks, Scottish Water, SEPA, Forestry and Land Scotland, British Red Cross, and other local voluntary organisations. Together we are all committed to providing ongoing support to those affected by the power outage.

“Rest centres, which have been in place since the weekend, remain in place in a number of locations where SSEN advise full power has yet to return. There has been a significant humanitarian effort in response to the storm, with volunteers from across the partnership carrying out welfare checks on those without power, including more than 1,800 people who were identified as potentially vulnerable.”

Chief Superintendent Macdonald continued: “We recognise that this has been a very challenging time for everyone who has been without power and water for a long time. Due to the ongoing challenges and uncertainty around when supplies will be fully restored, which has added to the complexity of the response, the partnership has deemed it proportionate and necessary to seek additional humanitarian support from the military and we are grateful for their assistance.

“The scale of damage and difficult weather conditions have added to the challenges of restoring power, however there is an absolute commitment from all agencies to do this as quickly as possible and to continue providing support as we work towards a return to normality."

Chief Superintendent Macdonald has also praised the community support and effort that has been seen since the storm hit the North East.

He said: “The sense of community spirit has been fantastic to see and there has been numerous examples of kindness and selflessness in the face of real difficulties.

“Members of the public, businesses and volunteers have come together in true North East style, including helping my officers during the storm by providing additional torches, cut back or move fallen trees and branches and other examples of basic support, kindness and practical assistance which I know has been really appreciated and made officers jobs so much easier. Thank you.”

Following a formal approach to the UK Government for assistance, military personnel arrived in Aberdeenshire yesterday morning to support the ongoing resilience efforts in the aftermath of Storm Arwen