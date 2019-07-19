Murals bring cheer to unit

The waiting area at the new renal dialysis unit at Stonehaven’s Kincardine Community Hospital has been brightened up.

It is thanks to a move by a group that played a key role in making the facility in the town a reality.

Stonehaven Rotary Club raised a significant proportion of the cost of the £1 million plus project with several other organisations and individuals also fund-raising for the long-awaited unit.

Now the Rotary Club has provided three wall-size prints for the waiting area, which were installed recently.

The prints, from photographs taken by club member Jim Henderson, are of Stonehaven`s picturesque harbour front and also a triptych of a local woodland scene from Dunnottar Woods.

The printing was done by local company, The Vinyl Cut.

Mr Henderson said the wall coverings made things much brighter for patients.

The bid to make the unit a reality began to take shape in 2016 after NHS Grampian submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council to allow them to build the facility as an extension at the rear of the existing community hospital.

In the same year, the health board revealed it had enough money to progress with the construction of the unit.

The facility, which opened its doors to the public last July, has eased tiring journey and waiting times for local patients.

They previously had to travel to busy facilities in Aberdeen for treatment three times a week.