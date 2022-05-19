Nestrans secure half-a-million-pound boost for walking and cycling projects

Walking and cycling projects in the north east have received a boost thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Regional Transport Partnership Active Travel Grant

Nestrans was successful in bidding for £500,000 from the Scottish Government’s Regional Transport Partnership Active Travel Grant and will share the funding among five different projects across the region.

Vice-chair of Nestrans, Dr Maggie Bochel said: The funding will be used to help us invest in our paths to ensure that they are well-maintained, accessible, and enticing places for walking and cycling. It will allow us to support more people to take up cycling with schemes for affordable bikes and repairs, as well as providing access to essential cycle training to instil confidence. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver these over the next year.”

The five projects are:

North East Scotland Bike Recycling/Reuse Scheme

An exciting development for the area, this project will create a much-needed and long-overdue regional hub for bike recycling, repair, and reuse and will provide discounted and affordable bikes, as well as a referral scheme for children aged 4-16 who otherwise may not be able to own their own bike. The project will be delivered in partnership with both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Councils, alongside Community Interest Companies and local charities.

As well as making bike ownership accessible, it helps the circular economy, reducing the needless waste of unwanted bikes going to landfill.

Quiet Road Cycle Signing – ‘The North East Cycle Network’

This project builds on a successful Nestrans’ pilot in Aberdeenshire last summer. It will support the creation of a permanent signed network across the north east, akin to the National Cycle Network, to enable, encourage and support more people to consider travelling sustainably between the towns, villages, and communities throughout the region.

Aberdeenshire Core Path Network Survey

With approximately 715km of non-road core paths across Aberdeenshire, the funding will support a detailed survey of the local authority's ‘Core Path Network’ to assist in ensuring that the network can be brought up to high useable standard in its entirety. Feedback from the survey will highlight any issues such as drainage problems, overgrown vegetation, surfacing or health and safety concerns which require to be addressed to make these paths more attractive for users. It will also highlight improvements to signage, seating, and information boards. The work will allow a greater accessibility to the path network and instil greater confidence in users.

Bridge Repair/Replacement Works on the Formartine and Buchan Way

This historic route is well used for active travel on a recreational and commuter basis. In carrying out a review of the route, around 50 bridges were identified as needing attention.

The funding will support replacement bridges as part of a wider rolling programme of replacement and repair. This builds on work in recent years that has seen ten replacement bridges fabricated, with five of these already installed on the Way.

Provision of Adult Cycle Training