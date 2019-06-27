New boardwalk cash for Stoney

Stonehaven is to get a replacement boardwalk.

The deteriorating seafront path has been given £250,000 from the latest round of cash awards from the Scottish Government’s £50 million Town Centre Fund.

It is one of three projects in Aberdeenshire to benefit from the fund.

The new boardwalk will include seating to improve access from the harbour to the town centre.

The funding has been welcomed in the community.

Local Councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “In Stonehaven the funding will pay to replace the boardwalk which creates connectivity between the harbour and the promenade and from there to Market Square and town centre.

“The town centre has lots to offer with shops, services and eateries barely a minute or two’s walk from the end of the boardwalk.

“This funding is hugely welcome and will not only improve the visitor’s experience to the town but make a difference to residents as well,” she added.

Portlethen will also benefit from improvements to the business area of The Green with funding of just over £35,000.

The project will consisting of new signage, a notice board, new lighting, landscaping of the area, new benches and an upgrade to the parking markings and disabled bays.

Infrastructure services committee chair Peter Argyle said: “The projects funded will positively impact town centres across Aberdeenshire.

“The fund was oversubscribed, with many projects deserving of support, making it a difficult and challenging process.

“Funds have been awarded based upon impact, sustainability and deliverability within the short timescales.”