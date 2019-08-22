New business park plans for Stonehaven

Plans for a small business park bringing new jobs to Stonehaven have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

Land at East Newtonleys, adjacent to the A92 Stonehaven Road and close to the junction with the main A90, is owned by Dunecht Estates and controlled by Banchory-based Bancon Group.

The joint planning application proposes a business park with five single storey workshop or warehouse buildings with office space, together with parking, yard areas, landscaping and infrastructure.

The land is allocated in the adopted Local Development Plan for business, general industrial and storage and distribution use and planning permission in principle was granted in 2016. Ground to the east of the site already has permission for a proposed Mearns Business Park.

The applicants believe the combined land would provide a “critical mass” of employment space and facilitate new infrastructure to the site, which could include a new roundabout onto the A92.

Stuart Young, Dunecht Estates managing director, said: “We believe this application is particularly well-located and consistent with the zoning in the Local Development Plan. The submission of the planning application is a step forward and if approved, this park would make a positive and welcome addition to Stonehaven’s supply of employment land.”

Allan Clow, director of Bancon Group, added: “The proposed industrial units would provide ideal accommodation for small to medium-sized manufacturing or distribution businesses looking for convenient access to the local road network.”

The plans will be considered by the council at a later date.