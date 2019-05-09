New direction for Aberdeenshire service

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) has consolidated its operations to a new office located in Ellon town centre.

AVA has also recruited a new Chief Executive Officer to lead the organisation, and is setting a new course for supporting volunteers and enabling communities and social enterprises across Aberdeenshire to deliver more sustainable services.

AVA is Aberdeenshire’s Third Sector Interface (TSI), whose mission is to promote the growth of strong, resilient, communities by connecting, supporting, and representing volunteers, charities, community-led organisations, and social enterprises collectively referred to as the Third Sector.

Funded by the Scottish Government, Aberdeenshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership, and its own Social Enterprise, the AVA team operates across the length & breadth of Aberdeenshire.

AVA has a growing membership comprising of volunteers and organisations representing a diverse cross-section of the Third Sector.

AVA is currently redesigning its services to ensure that it fully represents those members and facilitates the amplification of their voice when and where critical future funding decisions are being made by Statutory Partners.

To lead AVA in its development, the Board has appointed Daniel Shaw as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Daniel is an experienced leader, having worked in the education, private and public sectors; most recently with Aberdeenshire Council and the LEADER programme.

David Hekelaar, Chair of AVA said: “AVA is emerging from a period of consolidation and Dan has the skills, experience and vision to take the organisation forward, for the benefit of all stakeholders, including Third Sector organisations, Aberdeenshire’s volunteers, our partners and our colleagues.”

In a message to AVA members, Dan said it was a “great pleasure” to take up the new role.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action can now be found at 57 Station Road in Ellon.

For more details about AVA and how it may be able to benefit you or your organisation visit its website at www.avashire.org.uk or email enquiries@avashire.org.uk.